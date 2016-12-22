BRIEF-Empire will be traded on Nasdaq First North as of Jan 1 2017
Dec 22 Empire AB : * Will be traded on Nasdaq First North as of Jan. 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Dec 22 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :
* Says it expected net profit of 2016 to increase by 141.02 percent to 170.97 percent, or to be 330 million to 371 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 was 136.91 million yuan
* Says that development of domestic photovoltaic market and acquisition of two firms are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/iGZTXd
* Says it plans to set up buyout fund of up to 3 billion yuan ($431.92 million) with partner
Dec 22 Guangdong Vanward New Electric Co., Ltd. :