BRIEF-TSO3 says secured access to automated receivables factoring program
* TSO3 Inc says may factor its getinge receivables at any time
Dec 22 Shenzhou Yiqiao Information Service Co Ltd
* Says board elects Peng Cong as chairman, replacing Lian Lianggui who has resigned due to personal reasons
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hYsong
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hYsong
* Alcon - U.S. commercialization expected to start on a rolling basis in Q1 of 2017 for acrysof iq restor
* Galena Biopharma -on December 22, co and its former ceo reached agreement in principle to proposed settlement that would resolve an investigation by SEC