Dec 23 (Reuters) - Daesung Eltec Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Abdul Latif Jameel Import & Distribution Co. Ltd on Dec. 22, to provide 2018 Camry Integrated Audio in Saudi Arabia

* Says contract amount is 1.03 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 1, 2017 to May 31, 2019

