Dec 26 (Reuters) - Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd :

* Says it signed contract with Hyundai Motor Co , Hyundai Mobis Co Ltd and Kia Motors Corp , to undertake construction work of Hyundai Motor Group Global Business Center(GBC)

* Says contract amount is 1,792.28 billion won

* Contract period is from Dec. 23 to June 30, 2021

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/qWkLfF

