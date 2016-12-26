FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Daido Metal to buy Aluminum die cast products maker ACJ and unit ACT
December 26, 2016 / 4:03 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Daido Metal to buy Aluminum die cast products maker ACJ and unit ACT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Daido Metal Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to fully acquire Aluminum die cast products maker ACJ from ASAHITEC Corp, for 12.54 billion yen in January 2017

* Says along with the acquisition of ACJ, ACJ's Thailand-based unit ATA Casting Technology Co., Ltd (ACT) will also be the sub-subsidiary of co

* Co also enters into agreement on Dec. 23 to acquire account receivable rights in ACT from ASAHITEC Corp, at 516 million yen

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Iq78Vo

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

