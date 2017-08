Dec 26 (Reuters) - Guangdong Chant Group Inc

* Says it signs agreement on biomass power project worth about 320 million yuan ($46.05 million) in Henan

* Says it signs agreement on biomass power project worth about 300 million yuan in Liaoning

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iv13JR; bit.ly/2i9I47j

