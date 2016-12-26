BRIEF-Shandong Jiangquan revises asset acquisition proposal

Dec 26 (Reuters) - Shandong Jiangquan Industry Co Ltd

* Says it revises asset acquisition proposal, to buy 67.8 percent stake in lithium producer via asset swap, share issue and cash

* Says it will pay 1.3 billion yuan ($187.09 million) for stake in lithium producer from 2.2 billion yuan previously

* Says it plans to raise up to 441.9 million yuan in private placement of shares from 821.6 million yuan previously

($1 = 6.9485 Chinese yuan renminbi)