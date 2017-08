Dec 26 (Reuters) - Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd :

* Says it entered into an equity transfer agreement with Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce Co., Ltd to transfer all 237 million domestic shares it holds in Lianhua Supermarket to Shanghai Yiguo

* Says transaction price of totally HK$950,487,894

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ZTP3hf

