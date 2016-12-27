FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Beijing Join-cheer Software revises FY 2016 net profit
December 27, 2016 / 2:52 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Beijing Join-cheer Software revises FY 2016 net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Beijing Join-cheer Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 40.8 percent to 70.4 percent, or to be 190 million yuan to 230 million yuan

* In the previous release, it sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 18.5 percent to 48.2 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 135.0 million yuan

* Comments that good performance in E-government business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cAGYq3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

