BRIEF-Beijing Join-cheer Software revises FY 2016 net profit

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Beijing Join-cheer Software Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to increase by 40.8 percent to 70.4 percent, or to be 190 million yuan to 230 million yuan

* In the previous release, it sees net profit for 2016 to increase by 18.5 percent to 48.2 percent

* Says the net profit of FY 2015 was 135.0 million yuan

* Comments that good performance in E-government business is the main reason for the forecast

