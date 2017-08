Dec 27 (Reuters) - Suzhou Dongshan Precision Manufacturing Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost capitals of its Hong Kong unit, Dongguan unit by $25 million, 300 million yuan ($43.17 million) respectively

($1 = 6.9498 Chinese yuan renminbi)