Dec 27 (Reuters) - Shanghai Maling Aquarius :

* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based veterinary drug sale company, 100 percent stake in a Shanghai-based cow breeding company, 51 percent stake in two Guannan-based cow breeding companies to Shanghai Dairy Group

