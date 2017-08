Dec 27 (Reuters) - Linewell Software Co Ltd

* Says it wins bid for security software supply contract worth 123 million yuan ($17.70 million) in Fujian province

* Says it scraps plan to invest 50 million yuan in cloud fund

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hjOcFi; bit.ly/2hjKbAO

