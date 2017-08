Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nanjing Xinjiekou Department Store Co Ltd

* Says its unit Fraser Financial Service plans to acquire 25.17 percent stake in UK's Tandem Bank Ltd for 35 million pounds ($42.91 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hjO8FK

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8157 pounds) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)