8 months ago
BRIEF-China insurance regulator says policyholders' life expectancy rising
December 28, 2016 / 4:17 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-China insurance regulator says policyholders' life expectancy rising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China Insurance Regulatory Commission (CIRC) says after publishing latest life table on Wednesday:

* current average life expectancy for insured males 79.5 years, up 2.8 years vs previous table published in 2005

* current average life expectancy for insured females 84.6 years, up 3.7 years vs previous table

* mortality rate among China's insured population declined due to increase in household income, improvement in medical services

* changes in life expectancy unlikely to have significant impact on local insurance companies

* new life table based on sample set of 340 million insurance policies, covering 180 million people

Reporting By Shu Zhang and Beijing Monitoring Desk

