Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sanxia Paints Co Ltd

* Says it has sold 10 million shares in Beijing Beilu Pharma for 182.3 million yuan ($26.21 million) on Dec 28 via block trade

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hvGehD

($1 = 6.9545 Chinese yuan renminbi)