8 months ago
BRIEF-Ahkun to form business and capital alliance with Powered Process Consulting
December 28, 2016 / 8:57 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Ahkun to form business and capital alliance with Powered Process Consulting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Ahkun Co Ltd :

* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with Powered Process Consulting Co Ltd (PPC)

* Says two entities will cooperate on marketing and joint development of new products in disaster prevention and IoT (Internet of things) areas

* Co will subscribe unsecured convertible corporation bonds with warrants issued by PPC, worth 200 million yen with annual coupon rate of 5 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/2xE2EN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

