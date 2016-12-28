FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hunan Friendship and Apollo Commercial revises FY 2016 net profit outlook
December 28, 2016 / 9:02 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Hunan Friendship and Apollo Commercial revises FY 2016 net profit outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hunan Friendship and Apollo Commercial Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for FY 2016 to decrease by 5 percent to increase by 5 percent, or to be 294.7 million yuan to 325.7 million yuan

* In the previous release, it sees net profit for 2016 to decrease by 0 percent to 30 percent, or to be 217.1 million yuan to 310.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 was 310.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from Q4 retail business, finance revenue and selling land are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/azQmQ8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

