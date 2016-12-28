FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Suzhou Hesheng Special Material plans venture capital firm, investment fund
December 28, 2016 / 10:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Suzhou Hesheng Special Material plans venture capital firm, investment fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Suzhou Hesheng Special Material Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit's capital by 990 million yuan ($142.30 million) to 1.0 billion yuan

* Says the unit plans to invest 500 million yuan to set up venture capital firm in Shenzhen

* Says the unit plans to invest 250 million yuan to set up industry investment fund worth 1.0 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2idtWaz; bit.ly/2hMStCk; bit.ly/2iqfiMY

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9573 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

