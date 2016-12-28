BRIEF-Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding to indirectly own 23.2 pct stake in China South City Holdings

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Shenzhen Centralcon Investment Holding Co Ltd :

* Says the board passed the plan that co will acquire totaling 1.86 billion shares in China South City Holdings from Cheng Chung Hing and Accurate Gain Developments Limited, via co's indirectly wholly owned unit Best Wisdom Group Limited

* Says co will indirectly own approximately 23.2 percent stake in China South City Holdings after transaction

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/24XKOK

