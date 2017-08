Dec 28 (Reuters) - Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp

* Unisplendour Technology Investment (HK) bought 13.23 million shares Of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp at an average price of HK$10.41 on Dec 20 - HKEx filing

* Unisplendour technology investment (HK) owned 8.04 percent of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp after the transaction - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2iE7vyf

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)