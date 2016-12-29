FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 29, 2016 / 12:26 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Sealand Sec says signed agreements with 19 counterparties to resolve "forged" bond dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sealand Securities Co Ltd

* Says it has signed agreements with 19 counterparties involved in the bond scandal

* Says the 19 counterparties include all the brokerages involved in the "forged" bond dispute

* Says it will continue negotiating with the remaining counterparties to reach agreement as soon as possible

* Says the company is operating normally with a sound financial situation, liquidity risks are under control

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ifJBGu

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Winni Zhou and David Stanway; Editing by Eric Meijer)

