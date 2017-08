Dec 29 (Reuters) - Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical :

* Says Hua Dexuan resigned from chairman of the board, Hua Lirong resigned from general manager

* Says it appoints Hua Lirong as new chairman of the board, Chen Zhihong as new general manager

Source text in Chinese: Zhejiang Jiuzhou Pharmaceutical

