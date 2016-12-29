FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Anxin Trust completes private placement of new shares for 4.5 bln yuan and says shareholding changes
December 29, 2016 / 7:57 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Anxin Trust completes private placement of new shares for 4.5 bln yuan and says shareholding changes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Anxin Trust :

* Says it completed issuing 301.8 million new shares at 13.91 yuan per share for 4.5 billion yuan in total through private placement

* Says its top shareholder, a Shanghai-based investment company, cut stake in it to 52.4 percent from 57 percent, due to the private placement of new shares

* Says a Shanghai-based investment consultation company raised stake in it to 3.3 percent stake in it from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/C3ixJd; goo.gl/3HKcJN

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

