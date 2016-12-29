BRIEF-Yunnan Baiyao's share trade to resume on Dec 30

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Yunnan Baiyao Group Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on December 30 after controlling shareholder has received 25.4 billion yuan ($3.65 billion)investment from Newhuadu Industrial Group

* Says Newhuadu Industrial Group, State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Yunnan Provincial Government each owns 50 percent stake in its controlling shareholder

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2itr6hg ; bit.ly/2ikeQ5y

