Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says its unit signs agreement to acquire 49 percent stake in Shanghai-based property firm for 2.3 billion yuan ($330.99 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hy2SnL

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9488 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)