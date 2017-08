Dec 30 (Reuters) - Haesung Industrial Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a 1.63 billion won contract with Dahn Wu Yeong and Dahn Wu Jun, to provide service of building facility management

* Contract period is from Jan. 1, 2017 to Dec. 31, 2017

Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2iesp69

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)