BRIEF-mirae Asset Daewoo and other 30 investors become top shareholder of Mirae Asset Life Insurance

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd :

* Says mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd has acquired 19.9 percent stake(28.8 million shares) in the company from Mirae Asset Securities Co.,Ltd

* Says mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd and other 30 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Mirae Asset Securities Co.,Ltd and other 30 investors, effective Dec. 30

* Says mirae Asset Daewoo Co Ltd and other 30 investors hold 46.2 percent stake(67.0 million shares) in the company currently

Source text in Korean: bit.ly/2hvrhHk

