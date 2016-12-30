BRIEF-Hainan HNA Infrastructure plans slew of investments

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Hainan HNA Infrastructure Investment Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 800 million yuan in equity investment fund

* Says it plans to invest up to 400 million yuan in HNA Infrastructure

* Says it plans to invest 1.0 billion yuan to set up property unit

* Says it plans to boost infrastructure unit's capital by 1.7 billion yuan

* Says unit plans to sell investment firm for 257.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hTpJI4; bit.ly/2hBOA7d; bit.ly/2iMrT0l; bit.ly/2iLSd6y

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)