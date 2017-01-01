FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Eicher Motors trucks and buses December sales down 20 pct
January 1, 2017 / 11:22 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Eicher Motors trucks and buses December sales down 20 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Jan 1 (Reuters) - Eicher Motors Ltd

* Says December total sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses fall 20.2 pct to 3946 from 4946 last year

* Says December domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses fall 21 pct to 3246 from 4109 last year

* Says YTD domestic sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses rise 12.2 pct to 34,372 from 30,648 last year

* Says YTD total sales of Eicher Trucks and Buses rise 14.1 pct to 40,525 from 35,507 last year Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iUd8st Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rahul Bhatia)

