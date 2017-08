Jan 2 (Reuters) - Kodaco Co Ltd :

* Says it signed a 42.02 billion won contract with Hyundai PowerTech Co. Ltd, to provide automobile parts(Converter Housing) in Korea and U.S.

* Contract period is from March 1 to Dec. 31, 2023

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/PeCDJq

