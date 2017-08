Jan 2 (Reuters) - Shinsegae Inc :

* Says its unit Shinsegae Property Inc set up a new subsidiary named Stfield Goyang Inc, which is engaged in real estate business

* Says the number of its subsidiaries was increased to 35 from 34, effective Jan. 2

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/GGn2v0

