Jan 2 (Reuters) -

* India to sell 110 billion rupees of bonds on Jan 6 - RBI

* India to sell 50 billion rupees of 6.79 percent 2029 bonds - RBI

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of FRB 2024 - RBI

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.57 percent 2033 bonds - RBI

* India to sell 20 billion rupees of 6.62 percent 2051 bonds - RBI

* India to sell bonds via multiple price method - RBI Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/2iHDgTW (Mumbai newsroom)