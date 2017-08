Jan 3 (Reuters) - HI-LIGHT TEK Co Ltd :

* Says it sold 100 percent stake in its subsidiary which has been mainly engaged in optical thin-film cutting and printing business and located in Xiamen, China mainland

* Transaction amount is 16.7 million yuan and transaction date is Jan. 1

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/5FwnYY

