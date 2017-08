Jan 3 (Reuters) - Guangxi Hechi Chemical Co Ltd Nanfang Black Sesame Group Co Ltd Sinomine Resource Exploration Co Ltd

* Shares of Guangxi Hechi Chemical, Nanfang Black Sesame, Sinomine Exploration to halt trade on Jan 3 - Shenzhen stock exchange

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2irUQ0C; bit.ly/2hLEQG1; bit.ly/2hIQxtP

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)