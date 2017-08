Jan 3 (Reuters) - Lightron Fiber-Optic Devices Inc :

* Says Oh Joong Gun and one individuals has acquired 546,224 shares of the co

* Says Oh Joong Gun and one individuals are holding 7.6 percent stake in the co, from 0 percent stake

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/TqODfZ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)