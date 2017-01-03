BRIEF-Hangzhou Liaison Interactive plans media-related investment, to buy convertible bonds

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement to acquire stake in media firm for 300 million yuan ($43.12 million), taking its holdings to 42.86 percent after transaction

* Says it plans to invest 200 million yuan to set up media firm

* Says it plans to boost capital to Beijing unit by 500 million yuan

* Says its HongKong unit signs MOU with China Digital Culture Group Ltd to buy HK$412.5 million convertible bonds

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hNcU4F; bit.ly/2hKKJji; bit.ly/2iygDSp; bit.ly/2hMYIJ0

Further company coverage: