Jan 3 (Reuters) - Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co Ltd

* Says it sold 10,859 vehicles in Dec, up 5.2 percent y/y

* Says it sold 70,988 vehicles in 2016, up 5.9 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hN7Vkj

