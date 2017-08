Jan 4 (Reuters) - Jiangsu Bicon Pharmaceutical Listed Company :

* Says its holdings unit fully acquired Hong Kong-based pharma holdings firm

* Says its unit will dissolve Baoji-based pharma unit and to set up a new branch to take over the business

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/9avdsc; goo.gl/cEZ7fH

