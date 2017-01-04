FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2017 / 8:07 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Boryung Pharm says change of top shareholder to Boryung Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :

* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Boryung Industry Co Ltd and other 4 investors, effective Jan. 4

* Says Boryung Holdings has acquired 2.7 million shares of the company from Boryung Industry Co Ltd, representing a 30.2 percent stake

* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors hold 49.3 percent stake(4.4 million shares) in the company after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/81C2YW

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

