BRIEF-Boryung Pharm says change of top shareholder to Boryung Holdings

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Boryung Pharm Co Ltd :
* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors became top shareholder of the company, replacing Boryung Industry Co Ltd and other 4 investors, effective Jan. 4
* Says Boryung Holdings has acquired 2.7 million shares of the company from Boryung Industry Co Ltd, representing a 30.2 percent stake
* Says Boryung Holdings and other 4 investors hold 49.3 percent stake(4.4 million shares) in the company after the transaction
