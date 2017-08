Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to boost unit's registered capital by 230.2 million yuan ($33.17 million) to 700.2 million yuan

* Says its unit plans to invest 6.7 billion yuan on renewable energy project

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2hRqi7C; bit.ly/2j3BFXX

($1 = 6.9410 Chinese yuan renminbi)