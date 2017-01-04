FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Engineering updates on T$8 bln corporate bonds issuance
January 4, 2017 / 9:47 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Advanced Semiconductor Engineering updates on T$8 bln corporate bonds issuance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc :

* Says co will issue the first series domestic unsecured corporate bonds for 2016, worth totaling T$8 billion, on Jan. 13, composed of T$3.7 billion 5-yr bond A and T$4.3 billion 7-yr bond B

* Par value and issue price of T$1 million for the bonds

* Interest rate at 1.25 percent for bond A, 1.45 percent for bond B

* Proceeds to be used for loan repayment

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/9btuQ7

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

