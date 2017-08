Jan 5 (Reuters) - Fujian Zhangzhou Development Co Ltd :

* Says it issues 107.3 million shares via private placement and raises totaling 600 million yuan

* Beijing Originwater Technology Co Ltd raises stake in co to 3.61 percent from 0 percent, as result of share private placement

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/YOQt7X

