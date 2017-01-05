FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
BRIEF-Tsuzuki Denki says business and capital alliance with ASO
January 5, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Tsuzuki Denki says business and capital alliance with ASO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Tsuzuki Denki Co Ltd :

* says it formed a business and capital alliance with Japan-based firm ASO CORPORATION on Jan. 5

* Says two entities will cooperate on medical, nursing care and education business, etc

* Says it will dispose 2,300,000 treasury shares to ASO CORPORATION via private placement for totally 1,278,800,000 yen

* Says payment date of the private placement will from Jan. 24 to Feb. 10

* Says ASO CORPORATION's voting rights in the co to increase to 15.16 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/lE0Xbt

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

