Jan 6 (Reuters) - Jack Sewing Machine Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 51.67 million shares at 17.72 yuan a share to raise 915.6 million yuan ($132.95 million) in Shanghai IPO

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2iVSzsg ($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)