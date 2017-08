Jan 6 (Reuters) - Betta Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd :

* Says the board agrees to invest 5 million yuan in a Hangzhou-based bio-pharma

* Says co plans to set up a wholly owned unit named Betta Science, Inc in the U.S., with registered capital of $15 million

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xBFiK6

