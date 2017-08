Jan 6 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp says:

* 2016 full-year China vehicle sales total 1,214,200, up 8.2 percent y/y versus a rise of 8.7 in 2015

* December China vehicle sales total 113,800, down 6.7 percent y/y versus a rise of 6.0 percent in November

* Targets China vehicle sales of at least 1.2 million in 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Cate Cadell)