Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ningbo Tech Bank Co Ltd

* Says hog sales at 1.06 billion yuan ($152.93 million) in 2016, December average selling price up 4.34 percent m/m at 18.28 yuan/kg

* Says it plans to form joint venture with Chinese partner after acquiring U.S. shrimp company Primo's assets

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jssHIh; bit.ly/2i8rwfa

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9311 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)