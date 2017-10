Jan 9 (Reuters) - Midea Group Co., Ltd. :

* Says the co completed the acquisition of shares of KUKA Aktiengesellschaft via takeover bid

* Says the co, via its wholly owned unit, has raised its stake in KUKA Aktiengesellschaft to 94.6 percent

Source text in Chinese:rrd.me/bhFmw

