Jan 9 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says it sold 48,078 vehicles in December, up 33.2 percent y/y

* Says it sold 379,338 vehicles in 2016, up 36.8 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i5qrGg

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing newsroom)