Jan 9 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd

* Says unit plans to acquire optoelectronic technology firm in Jiangsu for about 270 million yuan ($38.93 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2jkhkh4; bit.ly/2i9HipV

($1 = 6.9350 Chinese yuan renminbi)